Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 208 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

