Financial Management Network Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 110,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 373,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 207,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

