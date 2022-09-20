Leo Brokerage LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leo Brokerage LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 370,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.