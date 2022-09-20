EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

