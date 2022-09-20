Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

