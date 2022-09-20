IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

