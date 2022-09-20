180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

