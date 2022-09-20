Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IGI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
