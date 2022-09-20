Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

