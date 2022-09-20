Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DMO opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
