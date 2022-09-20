Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DMO opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

