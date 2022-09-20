Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

