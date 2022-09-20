Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
