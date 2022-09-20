Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HIX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
