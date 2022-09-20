Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HIX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

