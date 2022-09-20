Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to “Buy”

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $250.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total value of $745,521.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $17,090,340. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.