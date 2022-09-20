Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to “Buy”

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Morningstar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $250.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
