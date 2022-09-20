Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

PMO opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

