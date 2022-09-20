Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PPT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

