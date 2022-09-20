Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
PPT opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
