Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $671,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 90,479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

