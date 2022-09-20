Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 3rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.43.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
