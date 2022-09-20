Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MHF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

