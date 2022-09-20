Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MHF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.