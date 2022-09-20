Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE MHF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.91.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
