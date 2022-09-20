Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIM stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

