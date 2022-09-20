Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
PIM stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $4.13.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
