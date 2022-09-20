Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $671,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

