Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.