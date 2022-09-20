Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

