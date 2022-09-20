Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
