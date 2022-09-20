Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 3rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

