Oddo Bhf Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to “Neutral”

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,039.29.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

