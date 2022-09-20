Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27.44 on October 24th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 854.40 ($10.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 865.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 896.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
