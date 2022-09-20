Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 27.44 on October 24th

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 854.40 ($10.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 865.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 896.19.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.