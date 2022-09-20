Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

