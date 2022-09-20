Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 3rd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

