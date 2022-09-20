Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

