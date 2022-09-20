Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
