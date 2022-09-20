LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 605,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

About LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 686.40% and a negative net margin of 52.55%. On average, research analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.