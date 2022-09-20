Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

