Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.



Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.



