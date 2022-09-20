Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.