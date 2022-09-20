Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 28,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,177 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.