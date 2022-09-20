Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

