AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $296.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

