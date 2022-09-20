Syquant Capital Sas Has $822,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Syquant Capital Sas trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $240.85 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

