Redwood Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 332.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 612,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 470,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.