WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

WM Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

