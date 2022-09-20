Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Decreases By 14.9%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

