Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $37.74 million and $10.88 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $57.99 or 0.00300620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00867800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ILVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.