Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits One Day Volume of $1,052.00

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $510,073.66 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00278159 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00129072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000494 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2022. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

