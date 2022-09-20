RED Market Cap Hits $188,278.32 (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $188,278.32 and approximately $15,918.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00867800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RED

RED’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is token.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions.Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

