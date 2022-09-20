Rupiah Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $59,544.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00867800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

