RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $733,943.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $733,943.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064140 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

