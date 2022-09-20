ROCKI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $457,778.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $158,181.76 and approximately $457,778.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00867800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI was first traded on July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

