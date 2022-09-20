Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,369,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 358,765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

GIAC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Gesher I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

