ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $107.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $48,539.56 and approximately $107.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

