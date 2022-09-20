Exane Derivatives Purchases 139 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

