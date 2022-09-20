Exane Derivatives Acquires 405 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

