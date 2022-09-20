Exane Derivatives Has $210,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29,459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PHM opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.