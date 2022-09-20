FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,598 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 160.9% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

