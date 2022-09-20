Exane Derivatives Has $216,000 Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Griffon were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Griffon during the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

About Griffon

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

