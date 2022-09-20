Exane Derivatives Has $229,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

