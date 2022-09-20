Exane Derivatives Has $269,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 23,863.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 696,064 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

About Eldorado Gold

NYSE:EGO opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.